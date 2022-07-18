Bale shows off his skills and Norris feels the heat – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.

Football

City stretched their legs in Houston.

Cooling off stateside 🧊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vFD5hE3a5K — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) July 17, 2022

Gareth Bale showed off his skills.

Great feeling to make my debut and happy to get the 3 points 💪🏼 @LAFC pic.twitter.com/yo1Q66tOEl — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) July 18, 2022

David De Gea welcomed the new guy.

Robert Lewandowski met his new Barca team-mates.

Welcome to the fam! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/9cHcZZKmIo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2022

The Blades welcomed a special guest.

Great to have @MattFitz94 in the building to show us the trophy 🏆😁⛳️🏌️ @WilliamOsula photo bombing 😄 pic.twitter.com/j00L9aZmTS — billy sharp (@billysharp10) July 18, 2022

Cricket

Ben Stokes called it a day in ODIs.

Golf

Ian Poulter enjoyed St Andrews.

Fans, St Andrews, @TheOpen you were amazing. Such a fun week spent with the family🙌🏼 Congrats to @CameronSmithPGA what a final round that was👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/IKOZziOyP9 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 18, 2022

Jack Nicklaus reviewed the final day.

Really, @McIlroyRory played well all day but never one-putted a green, while Cam had 6 on his back 9 alone. Cam Smith showed what makes the difference in a tournament, especially a major—who makes the putts coming down the stretch. 30 on the back 9! 64 on Sunday! Unbelievable! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 18, 2022

Athletics

Usain Bolt enjoyed Jamaica’s 100 metres dominance.

1 2 3 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 18, 2022

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen celebrated victory.

Very happy with my victory this evening. My double were key today night. I know I’m not 100% yet but I’m not far away. The fans were phenomenal in the Winter Gardens 💚💚. Now for a day of rest before Tuesday. Thank you for all the support. #usedSoft pic.twitter.com/3Y9jK4vBMa — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) July 17, 2022

Gymnastics

Simone Biles enjoyed a night out with her fiancé.

Formula One

George Russell was enjoying the latest Twitter trend.

How am I the kind of guy who has only just discovered this trend… 😂 https://t.co/kaCtRB7DgV — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 18, 2022

Lando Norris was not wrong!

daaamn 🇬🇧, you hot — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 18, 2022

When in France….

Le Tour de France, #F1 style 😎 Grab that yellow jersey, as it’s RACE WEEK for the #FrenchGP 🙌#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vt3EeEIB4G — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 18, 2022

Boxing

Nicola Adams welcomed her son.

Can’t believe it, it’s official me and @ellabaig are parents now 😆 can’t wait to get you home little one 👶🏽🙌🏾 ❤️ #twomums #babyboy pic.twitter.com/7x1UWi92bX — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) July 18, 2022

Frampton throwback.

A young boy with a dream pic.twitter.com/s6FczLwcbB — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) July 18, 2022