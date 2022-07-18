Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet hopes he can be back in action in around three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet hopes he can be back in action in around three months

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 6.14pm
Kevin Nisbet is battling back from knee surgery (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kevin Nisbet is battling back from knee surgery (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet hopes he can be back in action in three months.

The 25-year-old Scotland international suffered cruciate ligament damage during a game against Celtic on February 27.

Nisbet told Sky Sports News: “I think it’s one of the injuries where you just need to take it week by week really.

“I am four-and-a-half months in now so hopefully I have maybe another three, three and a bit to go, best-case scenario, and I can get myself back on the park as soon as possible.

“The first three months were really hard until I saw the surgeon and he gave me the all-clear.

“Since then I have been doing a lot more stuff in the gym and started to go out on the park as well, which is good. I have put in the hard work and it’s starting to pay off.

“Having this injury has been a bit of an eye-opener, you appreciate football a lot more, and I just can’t wait to get back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]