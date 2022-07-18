Napoli sign defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on permanent deal By Press Association July 18 2022, 9.27pm Leo Ostigard, left, has joined Napoli on a permanent deal (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Napoli have signed defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. The 22-year-old Norway international joined Albion in 2018 and spent the first half of last season on loan with Stoke before making a temporary move to Genoa in the January transfer window. Brighton technical director David Weir told the club website: “This transfer is a direct result of dedication and professionalism on the training pitch, day to day and in matches. “On behalf of the club I would like to wish him well in his future career and for the season ahead.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Brighton and Ajax in talks to sign Rangers defender Calvin Bassey Nottingham Forest sign Wayne Hennessey on two-year deal from Burnley Brentford sign Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on four-year deal Kaiyne Woolery wished Well by boss after making Sakaryaspor switch