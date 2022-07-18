Josh Kerr ready to turn the heat up on his rivals in Eugene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Josh Kerr ready to turn the heat up on his rivals in Eugene

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 10.03pm
Josh Kerr, centre, races again on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Kerr, centre, races again on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Josh Kerr admits he has already started the mind games ahead of his 1500m final showdown with Timothy Cheruiyot and Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

The Scot is aiming to improve on his Olympic bronze at the World Championships on Tuesday.

Kerr won his heat on Sunday in three minutes 36.92 seconds, ahead of reigning world champion Cheruiyot and Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen.

Both beat Kerr in Tokyo last year but, while he admits to playing with his rivals, he believes he has the experience to do more than just show off in Eugene.

Josh Kerr
Josh Kerr won a bronze medal in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Beating them didn’t make any difference, I did it just because it was a bit of fun,” he said.

“But that’s not a show off of what will happen on Tuesday. It is going to be a very different race. I’ve been working on my weaknesses and hopefully I can get a better colour than bronze.

“I am going to give it every single thing I’ve got. You’re just going to watch me just play hopefully the best game of chess I’ve done in my life. Hopefully I can come away with something better than I’ve ever done.

“I’ve been running since I was nine-years-old and I’ve learned a lot of lessons through the years. This final is going to be an accumulation of 15 years of really hard work.

“Look at me in the rounds. I am taking full advantage of being in the US time zone. This is where I live.

“I’m just taking every advantage and every little one per cent I can get because I was 0.4 seconds off getting silver last year and I’m not going to be losing that anymore.

“I’m here to put on a show for everyone and hopefully I can start off everyone’s day really well (in the UK).

“I just want to go out there and put a fantastic effort in and they should know that I’m putting everything out there for Great Britain. Hopefully we come up with some silverware.”

