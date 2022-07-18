Iceland fail to follow France into Euro 2022 quarter-finals despite draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iceland fail to follow France into Euro 2022 quarter-finals despite draw

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 11.13pm Updated: July 18 2022, 11.19pm
Iceland failed to follow France into the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)
Iceland failed to follow France into the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)

Iceland failed to follow France into the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 despite salvaging a 1-1 draw in their Group D clash in Rotherham.

Melvine Malard scored after just 44 seconds for a much-changed French side, who had already secured their progress to the last eight after wins over Belgium and Italy.

Iceland were left to rely on the result of the other match in the group and Belgium’s narrow 1-0 win ultimately saw the Icelanders eliminated.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored from the penalty spot deep into injury time but it was not enough, as her team became the first to exit the tournament after drawing all three of their group games.

Brynjarsdottir’s effort meant France’s 16-match winning run came to a close, but their minds were already switching to the prospect of a last-eight clash with reigning champions the Netherlands.

Iceland had put up a good fight, with Sveindis Jonsdottir hitting the bar in response to Malard’s opener but France had the better of the chances.

Sandy Baltimore came close on two occasions before Malard thought she had made the game safe in the 68th minute only to have her goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

VAR also came to Iceland’s rescue two minutes from time when Grace Geyoro prodded the ball over the line only to be adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up.

By then Belgium’s goal had made life harder for Iceland, and Brynjarsdottir’s confident penalty proved to be the last kick of their campaign.

