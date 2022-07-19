Football rumours: Aaron Ramsey and Juventus begin talks on settling contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Aaron Ramsey and Juventus begin talks on settling contract

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 7.23am
Aaron Ramsey and Juventus have commenced talks to settle the final year of his contract (David Davies/PA)
What the papers say

Aaron Ramsey and Juventus have commenced talks to settle the final year of his contract, according to the Daily Mail. The 31-year-old Wales midfielder is reportedly seeking terms to leave on a free transfer to ensure he can get regular game time elsewhere in the lead up to the World Cup.

The Evening Standard says West Ham are confident of signing Amadou Onana from Lille. The Hammers made a fresh bid of £30m plus add-ons for the 20-year-old Belgium midfielder over the weekend, with club bosses confident the figure will be enough to get them over the line.

Liverpool v Manchester United – Premier League – Anfield
Jesse Lingard in action for Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

The paper also reports West Ham are interested in former loanee Jesse Lingard. The 29-year-old midfielder is currently a free agent after his Manchester United contract expired last month and is expected to make an announcement on his future this week. West Ham bosses believe they are in the driver’s seat for his signature, though Lingard is thought to be considering a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

The Daily Mirror reports Chelsea are looking to offload 28-year-old midfielder Ross Barkley before the coming season gets underway.

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo File Photo
Will he stay or will he go? Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future remains uncertain (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo: Atletico Madrid have reached out over signing the 37-year-old forward from Manchester United, according to AS.

Jules Kounde: Marca reports Chelsea have agreed personal terms for the 23-year-old Sevilla defender.

