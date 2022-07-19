Tottenham sign defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tottenham sign defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 9.39am Updated: July 19 2022, 10.47am
Djed Spence helped Nottingham Forest secure promotion to the Premier League in May (John Walton/PA)
Djed Spence helped Nottingham Forest secure promotion to the Premier League in May (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham have completed the signing of defender Djed Spence from Middlesbrough on a contract until 2027.

Right-back Spence becomes the sixth player to join Spurs this summer to continue the club’s spending spree.

The deal is worth an initial £12.5million but could rise to £20million due to add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

Since Antonio Conte’s side secured Champions League football on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign, Tottenham have changed tack in the transfer window and moved fast to put together a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts for the upcoming season.

The addition of Spence follows earlier moves for Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet.

London-born Spence has long been on Spurs’ radar and attracted plenty of interest after a successful loan spell with Nottingham Forest, where he helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League and played a key role in their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The 21-year-old came through Fulham’s academy before he moved to Middlesbrough in 2018 but saw his time on Teesside disrupted by the club’s lack of managerial stability.

Spence was signed by Boro during Tony Pulis’ tenure but earned his first consistent run under the stewardship of ex-Tottenham centre-back Jonathan Woodgate, who would be sacked after a year in the summer of 2020.

Next manager Neil Warnock used the versatile defender regularly during the 2020-21 campaign but let him move on and sign for Forest on a temporary basis last season.

Spence’s form at the City Ground earned him England Under-21 recognition in March and he made 46 appearances, scoring three goals to help his loan club go up via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in May.

While Forest were among the sides interested in the youngster, he has sealed a move to Tottenham with old team Middlesbrough making a handsome profit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]