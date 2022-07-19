Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones returns to Kilmarnock on loan from Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones returns to Kilmarnock on loan from Wigan

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 11.09am
Jordan Jones has returned to Kilmarnock (Liam McBurney/PA)
Derek McInnes expects Jordan Jones to bring “speed and creativity” to Kilmarnock after the Northern Ireland international returned to Rugby Park on a season-long loan from Wigan.

The 27-year-old winger made more than 100 appearances during an impressive three-year stint with the Ayrshire club between 2016 and 2019 before leaving to join Rangers.

Jones departed Ibrox last summer to join Wigan on a three-year deal but his move south has not worked out and, after a spell on loan at St Mirren in the second half of last term, he has been allowed to return north to Kilmarnock for the upcoming campaign.

“Jordan is obviously familiar to the club,” manager McInnes told Sky Sports. “We’ve been working hard on that one over the last couple of weeks. We feel he’s the type of player we’re going to need.

“He brings a bit more speed and creativity and we need that added goal threat in the final third.”

McInnes hopes Jones can reignite his career in an environment where he has previously flourished.

“Jordan being here before helps matters because there’s no messing about coming in,” he said.

“He’s familiar with his surroundings. He’s an important player and it’s an important move for Jordan in terms of playing regularly and getting his career going again.”

