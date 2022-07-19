Ben Stokes hopes retiring from ODIs ‘earlier than I’d like’ helps long-term aims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes hopes retiring from ODIs ‘earlier than I’d like’ helps long-term aims

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 12.29pm
Ben Stokes will make his 105th and final ODI appearance on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Stokes will make his 105th and final ODI appearance on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Stokes admitted his retirement from one-day internationals is happening earlier than he anticipated but the England Test captain hopes the decision prolongs his career into his mid-30s.

Stokes was at the forefront of England’s greatest moment in the 50-over format after starring in the 2019 World Cup final, but he makes his 105th and final ODI appearance on Tuesday against South Africa.

He reiterated his warning about an “unsustainable” schedule, which comes with England halfway through a programme of 12 white-ball fixtures in 25 days this month, while they have seven Tests this summer.

Ben Stokes was central to England's 2019 World Cup win (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes was central to England’s 2019 World Cup win (Nick Potts/PA)

And ahead of his farewell ODI match on his home ground of Chester-le-Street, the 31-year-old felt something had to give in order for him to continue prospering with bat, ball and in the field.

“The schedule for me feels unsustainable,” he said on Sky Sports News. “I didn’t like the feeling of not being able to contribute in the way I wanted to – as an all-rounder I wanted to contribute with the bat and ball.

“When I thought about it long and hard, I felt I don’t feel I can do that in all three formats. I always knew that at some point I would have to choose one of the white-ball formats. I just didn’t know which one. It was never going to be an easy one, which one.

“With me being captain of the Test team and how much cricket we have coming up I do have to look after my body. It has come earlier than I would have liked – at 31 giving up one of the formats.

“Hopefully when I am 35 or 36 and still playing Test cricket I’ll be very happy with this decision I have made.”

Rob Key, whose first act upon being appointed as managing director of men’s cricket was to install Stokes as Test skipper, believes the all-rounder has acted altruistically, especially as the decision may come with “financial implications”.

While the monetary terms of Stokes’ central contract could come under review, Key feels England’s Test and Twenty20 teams will stand to gain enormously from the all-rounder lightening his workload.

“It may well end up having financial implications to Ben Stokes in terms of his contract,” Key said on Sky Sports News.

“That’s why it’s a selfless decision, he could easily have said ‘no, no, I’m the key’ and kept getting picked in the 50-over team.

“But he wants to do the Test job as best as he can, he wants to take England’s Test team forward.

“I was probably surprised at the timing but I’m not surprised that he’s had to give one format away. I think it’s a good decision from Ben that England will benefit from in the long term.

“Him bowling is actually the thing he wants to be able to do, he doesn’t just want to go and be a batter, he wants to be able to contribute as an all-rounder.

“To do that he feels this is the best way. I’m hoping and I’m betting that this is what gets him up to 120-plus Test matches.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier