Jordan Jones determined to have Kilmarnock fans singing his name again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jordan Jones determined to have Kilmarnock fans singing his name again

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 1.01pm
Jordan Jones has returned to Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jordan Jones has returned to Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Jordan Jones has vowed to win over any Kilmarnock supporters still irked by the manner of his departure from Rugby Park in 2019.

The 27-year-old Northern Ireland winger has returned to the Ayrshire club on a season-long loan from Wigan in an effort to get his career back on track.

Jones made more than 100 appearances during three largely fruitful years with Killie after joining from Middlesbrough in 2016.

However, his relationship with the club’s fanbase deteriorated somewhat when he agreed a pre-contract with Rangers in January 2019 and immediately expressed his excitement about his impending move on social media while still midway through his final campaign at Rugby Park.

“I think with the fans, the majority appreciated what we all achieved in my last season here, but I know I made a few mistakes on my way out that I regret and if I could change that I would,” he told Kilmarnock’s website after returning to the club on Tuesday.

“Nobody is perfect and everyone makes mistakes. I am 27 now and a lot more mature, I am a dad now so life has changed a lot since then.

“I know the best way to get fans back singing my name is by scoring goals and creating assists and I am keen to get going as soon as possible.

“In terms of playing-wise I spent a couple of the best years of my career here, I’ve had a difficult 12 months but I am desperate to get back to my best and what better place for me to do that than Kilmarnock, which feels like my home.

“I am here to help the team and hopefully we can have a really good season and achieve success together.”

Jones joined Wigan from Rangers last summer on a three-year deal but his move south has not worked out.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mirren, and Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is hoping a sense of familiarity will allow his latest recruit to get back to his best.

“Jordan is obviously familiar to the club,” McInnes told Sky Sports. “We’ve been working hard on that one over the last couple of weeks. We feel he’s the type of player we’re going to need.

“He brings a bit more speed and creativity and we need that added goal threat in the final third.

“Jordan being here before helps matters because there’s no messing about coming in.

“He’s familiar with his surroundings. It’s an important move for Jordan in terms of playing regularly and getting his career going again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]