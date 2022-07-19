Liverpool defender Rhys Williams joins Blackpool on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams joins Blackpool on loan

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 4.53pm
Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan deal (Phil Noble/PA)
Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan deal (Phil Noble/PA)

Blackpool have signed Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old centre-back has made 19 senior appearances for the Reds, and spent the first half of last season on loan at Blackpool’s Sky Bet Championship rivals Swansea.

“I’m so happy to be here and I want to show everyone what I can do this season,” Williams told the official Blackpool website.

“I think I’m aerially dominant because of my height, and I’m a vocal defender. I like to have the ball at my feet too, so hopefully I can play the way the gaffer wants us to play.

“I spoke to him before signing, and he was really complimentary and said only good things about the football club and the journey it’s going on.

“I want to be a part of that, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Head coach Michael Appleton said: “Rhys is a physical and athletic defender who has come through Liverpool’s academy to go on and represent their first team, and we are thrilled that he has signed for Blackpool.

“He’s had a good amount of experience despite his young age, and he is someone that is going to add real quality to our squad this coming season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier