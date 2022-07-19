Liverpool fans yet to be consulted in inquiry into Champions League final chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool fans yet to be consulted in inquiry into Champions League final chaos

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 4.59pm Updated: July 19 2022, 8.31pm
Liverpool supporters’ groups say they have not had any contact yet from the panel reviewing the chaos at the Champions League final in Paris in May (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool supporters' groups say they have not had any contact yet from the panel reviewing the chaos at the Champions League final in Paris in May (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool fans say they have yet to be consulted by the panel investigating Paris’ chaotic hosting of last season’s Champions League final.

Champions League organisers UEFA appointed Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to lead the review in the aftermath of the match on May 28, which kicked off more than half an hour late.

France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin initially laid the blame for the delays at the door of ticketless Liverpool supporters for the build-up of crowds at the perimeter of the Stade de France, with police also using tear gas on fans as they waited to gain entry.

However, a report by the French Senate published last week found Reds fans had been unfairly blamed by Darmanin, who it found had wanted “to divert attention from the inability of the state to adequately manage the crowds present”.

The review being led by Dr Rodrigues is due to provide its preliminary findings in September, but the Spirit of Shankly group says neither it nor the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association had been contacted by him or his panel, seven weeks on from UEFA commissioning the review.

SoS chair Joe Blott and LDSA chair Ted Morris wrote in an open letter to Dr Rodrigues: “In your media statement announcing your appointment, you said: ‘The events of May 28 were distressing for everyone involved’.

“The lack of engagement with fans thus far does nothing to ease that distress.

“We urge you to make contact with supporters – the key stakeholders – as a matter of urgency to restore faith in your review.”

The supporters’ groups said they also remained concerned about Dr Rodrigues’ independence, after The Guardian reported he had been responsible for introducing a compulsory fan card in Portugal to tackle hooliganism.

The French Senate report found the chaos at the Stade de France had been caused by a “chain of events and malfunctions” in the days and hours leading up to kick-off.

SoS called for a full French parliamentary inquiry following the publication of the Senate report and demanded a full apology from the French Government.

A UEFA spokesperson declined to comment on the SoS claim when contacted by the PA news agency.

