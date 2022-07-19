Well wishes for Haller and cycling tips for Muirhead – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.

Football

Support poured in for Sebastien Haller after he was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

The entire BVB family is here to support you @HallerSeb 🖤💛 Stay strong! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wx8JMmwL3p — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 19, 2022

Stay strong and get better soon brother, we’re all with you!🖤💛 https://t.co/fhVFdazYUU — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) July 19, 2022

Mon ami, I am thinking of you!!I I am praying and sending you positive energies hoping that everything will be better soon! Dont you ever forget that you have a friend here, my brother. Count on me for whatever you need. @HallerSeb pic.twitter.com/bEBvIGF0oF — Antony Santos (@antony00) July 19, 2022

Brate, I am devastated to hear the news about your health. You are always positive and so strong, I am sure you will be fine. Never give up! Wishing you all the best of luck and thinking of you in these challenging times 🙏🏼❤️ @HallerSeb pic.twitter.com/5Fce6iBzkE — Dušan Tadić (@DT10_Official) July 19, 2022

Wishing you strength and a speedy recovery, @HallerSeb! Get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/pN52QuZi7r — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2022

❤️ Get well soon, @HallerSeb, on behalf of all the European football community. pic.twitter.com/LXIx9NmJFT — UEFA (@UEFA) July 19, 2022

Thoughts are with you my brother! Praying you have a speedy recovery❤️ @HallerSeb https://t.co/ZukYmEqJO8 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) July 18, 2022

Tottenham got creative to announce their new signing.

Introducing signing number six… pic.twitter.com/8Q2LKYwNae — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 19, 2022

New number, who this?

Joao Cancelo is our new No.7️⃣ 🙌 Tap to read! ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 19, 2022

Marcus Rashford was pleased with Manchester United’s progress.

Another step in the right direction for the team.⚽️ #MUTOUR22 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/NUmtRB0wks — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 19, 2022

Djed the Red.

Nottingham Forest ♥️ What a massive club, what a team & what special fans. We came from the bottom & made it all the way to the top. We turned dreams into reality and I can’t thank you all enough for the special journey we all shared together🧨. Once a Red always a Red♥️📈 pic.twitter.com/QPTLSJm3rp — Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) July 19, 2022

Crouchy enjoyed the Greeters Guild.

Solid advice from Neil Warnock.

Alex Morgan was doing some investigation.

Needed to find out myself… estimated 20 margaritas 🏆 https://t.co/hevQX8bfZY pic.twitter.com/yAVjT90mZS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 19, 2022

Manchester City dropped their new away kit.

Earn your stripes 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/ayqnsL5Mdj — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 19, 2022

Cricket

Well held!

Jofra Archer was feeling it.

No rest from this heat 🫠 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 19, 2022

Cycling

Chris Hoy had some cycling tips for Eve Muirhead.

You’ll be fine! Your get out of jail card is just press harder on the pedals. Sounds obvious but you’ll see what I mean when you get on the track. The faster you go the more stable you’ll be. Good luck! 😁👍🏻 — Sir Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) July 19, 2022