Well wishes for Haller and cycling tips for Muirhead – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 6.39pm
Eve Muirhead received some cycling tips (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Eve Muirhead received some cycling tips (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.

Football

Support poured in for Sebastien Haller after he was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Tottenham got creative to announce their new signing.

New number, who this?

Marcus Rashford was pleased with Manchester United’s progress.

Djed the Red.

Crouchy enjoyed the Greeters Guild.

Solid advice from Neil Warnock.

Alex Morgan was doing some investigation.

Manchester City dropped their new away kit.

Cricket

Well held!

Jofra Archer was feeling it.

Cycling

Chris Hoy had some cycling tips for Eve Muirhead.

