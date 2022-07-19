Gerwyn Price: Regaining the number one spot not top of my priority list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gerwyn Price: Regaining the number one spot not top of my priority list

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 6.49pm
Gerwyn Price could regain the world number one spot this week (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price insists regaining the world number one spot from Peter Wright is not top of his list of priorities.

Reigning world champion ‘Snakebite’ Wright replaced Price at the top of the PDC’s order of merit in March when the ‘Iceman’ failed to reach the UK Open final.

Former world champion Price could leapfrog his rival after the World Matchplay in Blackpool. He reached the second round on Monday night after defeating Martin Schindler 10-8, while Wright is defending champion.

Price told the PA news agency: “Obviously I’ve been there, been world number one and world champion both at the same time. It’s not my initial plan to get back there.

“If you start thinking about it too much and start chasing it, I think things become a little bit harder than what they should be.

“So I just concentrate on every game as it comes. If the world number one spot comes back then I’m happy. I’d be thrilled to get back there, but it’s not my main target this year.

“I obviously want to do well in this Matchplay, I need to defend the Grand Slam, do well in the worlds – there’s a few other targets other than the number one spot.

“But if those targets come off, the number one spot comes back with it.”

Price, a former professional rugby player who won the Welsh Challenge Cup with Neath in 2012, reached the pinnacle of his darts career when lifting the world crown in 2021.

The former Wales Under-21 hooker, who quit rugby in 2015 to concentrate on darts, revealed he prefers the individual sport, but said winning trophies as a team player cannot be topped.

He said: “I think darts is a very selfish sport and you do become more selfish.

“You have to be. When I’m on that stage it’s all about me and that’s the way you have to think.

“I like to play in team sports, but I prefer it when I’m playing an individual sport.

“But I wouldn’t say my darts trophies mean more, no. I’m a rugby player through and through and prefer winning trophies as a team player, a rugby player.

“I like the individual sport as in darts, but as far as trophies go, I think the rugby trophies probably mean a little bit more.”

Price took time out from practice at the Winter Gardens to promote the Bullseye Maths scheme, which the PDC launched in February.

Gerwyn Price was crowned world champion in 2021
The scheme is designed to help improve the numeracy levels in primary school children through darts-based maths games and Price took part in a session with 10 children.

“For me, I don’t even count, it’s just repetition, but I don’t like to tell the kids that,” he added. “They need to add up and take away.

“It’s been fun, a good crack. Some of the kids are good players, but it’s mainly about making their maths a lot better.”

