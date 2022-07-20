Palace reaffirm pledge to redevelop Selhurst Park but must tweak original plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Palace reaffirm pledge to redevelop Selhurst Park but must tweak original plans

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 9.39am Updated: July 20 2022, 9.47am
Crystal Palace received planning permission to redevelop Selhurst Park back in April of 2018 (Steven Paston/PA)
Crystal Palace have reiterated their commitment to redeveloping Selhurst Park but have been forced to provide further information and make minor adjustments to their original plans.

It has been more than four years since Croydon Council granted the Premier League club planning permission to increase the capacity of their 26,000-seater venue by a further 8,000.

An estimated completion date was set for the beginning of the 2021-22 season, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic and Palace have in the meantime built a new academy base, which cost an estimated £20million.

Palace’s original planning application with Croydon Council from 2018 remains live but, as a result of changes to planning policy in the London Plan, the club has been forced to adhere to new measures such as fire-safety regulations, energy requirements and urban greening.

Further information is expected to be submitted during the “coming weeks” for an up-to-date assessment but chairman Steve Parish remains determined to see through what would be another major project under his watch.

He said: “The Selhurst Park redevelopment will exceed £100m of investment and I’m sure supporters can appreciate the scale, complexity and enormity of this project, but it is something we are absolutely committed to.

“I’d like to thank Croydon Council for their continued support in enabling us to update the application since the resolution to grant planning permission was issued.

“We very much hope to make significant progress in the coming months and will keep supporters and stakeholders updated as and when we have more news.”

Palace are set to finish their academy redevelopment by early next year, but opened its doors towards the end of 2021.

First-teamers including Marc Guehi, Ebere Eze and Wilfried Zaha, who are not part of the squad touring Australia for pre-season, are currently training at the youth-team set-up with assistant Osian Roberts while the senior training facility across the road at Copers Cope Road is under refurbishment.

“With all the upheaval and uncertainty brought about by Covid, we have focused on the academy as well as first-team training ground developments,” Parish said.

“The final wing of the academy will open early 2023 and it will take the whole facility to extraordinary new levels. It includes a huge medical rehab gym and swimming pool complex that will enable us to give the very best physical and medical care to all our players.

“The first-team training ground is currently under refurbishment to mirror the look, feel and standard of the academy restaurant, dressing rooms and office space.

“Collectively, the academy and first-team training ground amasses over 50 acres right in the heart of south London, providing all the necessary tools for the club to progress to the next level.

“The decision was taken to get this area right and now the focus moves back to the stadium. This is the single biggest project that the football club will have undertaken and the learnings we have from the academy and first-team practice facilities will be invaluable.”

