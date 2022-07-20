Jake Wightman owed a Mars bar by athletics club coach after ‘amazing’ gold medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jake Wightman owed a Mars bar by athletics club coach after ‘amazing’ gold medal

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 1.21pm Updated: July 20 2022, 2.44pm
Jake Wightman is celebrating a stunning gold medal at the World Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jake Wightman is celebrating a stunning gold medal at the World Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jake Wightman’s stunning gold medal win at the World Championships has capped the perfect homecoming party for his athletics club in Edinburgh.

The Scot produced the performance of his life to beat Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to the line in the men’s 1,500 metres in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday morning.

His success came just hours after Edinburgh AC had moved back into their home at Meadowbank Stadium after a long absence due to a major refurbishment.

Wightman saw off Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Wightman saw off Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s amazing,” club president Yvonne Jones told the PA news agency.

“We have been out of Meadowbank for four and a half years. We’ve been all across the city, we’ve had coaches working in parks.

“We just went back to Meadowbank last night and less than 24 hours later we’ve got a gold medal in a World Championships. I’m a bit excited!”

Wightman was born in Nottingham but his family moved to Scotland when he was 10. He joined the club as a teenager and has continued to represent them even after moving back south and having a schedule that now takes him around the world.

His time of three minutes 29.23 in Eugene was a lifetime best and the fastest time in the world this year.

Jones said: “He’s very loyal to the club. He still wears that vest and is proud to put it on.

“I don’t see him a lot but I am in touch with him regularly. I owe him a Mars bar every time he gets a PB. I’ve been doing that since he was a kid.

“He does occasionally say, ‘Remember you owe me that Mars bar!’. You can tell I was never the coach. I was always the team manager!”

Olympic bronze medallist Josh Kerr, another Edinburgh athlete, finished fifth in the same race.

Jones said: “It was difficult to know who to cheer for but it was a really exciting race, packed with inspirational athletes. It was great to see them both there.

“As we go back into Meadowbank, with new kids coming into the club and through the ranks, it’s an inspiration for them.

Edinburgh's home at the Meadowbank Stadium has undergone a major refurbishment
Edinburgh’s home at the Meadowbank Stadium has undergone a major refurbishment (Edinburgh Leisure/PA)

“Some of the kids never competed at the old Meadowbank so it’s exciting to take the club forward into a new era.

“Hopefully Jake will come up and show off the medal next time he is in town.”

Wightman’s triumph has also been celebrated at his old school, Stewart’s Melville College.

Anthony Simpson, principal of Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools, said: “We could not be prouder of Jake Wightman.

“What an inspiring reminder to every child that if you have a real passion for something and give it your all, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”

Wightman’s win has also delighted Scottish Athletics.

Head of performance Mark Pollard said: “Jake’s performance was outstanding and, in a race of real quality, he delivered his lifetime best 1,500m run at exactly the right moment to win.

“The support and excitement across the sport in Scotland, and beyond via our social channels, has been huge. It also followed on so soon from Laura Muir’s fine bronze in Oregon.

“Both athletes came right through the athletics ‘pathway’ in Scotland, which involves big input from clubs, volunteer coaches, schools, universities and then governing body support from both ourselves and UK Athletics, when they reach a certain level.

“It’s a massive collective effort – to put on cross-country events, to take young athletes to the London Mini Marathon, to facilitate training and competition opportunities. I think that’s why our community feels such a connection today and shares the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]