Manchester United sign Maya Le Tissier from Brighton for undisclosed fee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Manchester United sign Maya Le Tissier from Brighton for undisclosed fee

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 2.29pm
Defender Maya Le Tissier has left Brighton to join Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Defender Maya Le Tissier has left Brighton to join Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Manchester United have signed defender Maya Le Tissier from Barclays Women’s Super League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who holds the record for the most WSL appearances made by a teenager (53), has agreed a three-year contract with United.

She has represented England at under-23 level, having previously captained her country’s under-17 side.

“It’s very special for me to come to a club like Manchester United,” she told her new club’s website.

“The ambition and values of the club suit me as a person and it’s a very exciting project here that I want to be a part of.

“Today is a very proud moment for me and I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt.”

Guernsey-born Le Tissier played 73 times, scoring twice, during four years with the Seagulls.

Maya Le Tissier spent four years with Brighton
Maya Le Tissier (left) spent four years with Brighton (Jonathan Brady/PA)

United boss Marc Skinner said: “The recruitment of Maya is a continued sign of this football club’s ambition.

“Maya is a player that we have been monitoring for a while and, as expected, she is developing into one of the brightest young players in the country.”

Brighton manager Hope Powell told her club’s website: “Maya is one of the best young players in the WSL and we’re really sorry to see her go. It has been a privilege to play an integral role in her development.

“We wish her the best at Manchester United.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier