Rangers and BBC look forward to ‘positive ongoing relationship’ as dispute ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers and BBC look forward to ‘positive ongoing relationship’ as dispute ends

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 4.23pm
BBC reporters will now return to Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)
BBC reporters will now return to Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)

The BBC is looking forward to sharing “a positive ongoing relationship” with Rangers after a long-running dispute with the Ibrox club was finally settled.

It was confirmed by both parties on Wednesday that they have resolved their differences and that the national broadcaster will resume full coverage of the Gers for the season ahead.

The corporation and the club have been in a stand-off since 2015 after Rangers removed media privileges from BBC sports journalist Chris McLaughlin.

The BBC stood by its reporter and responded by refusing to send any staff to cover events at Ibrox. Relations were further strained in February 2020 when BBC pundit Michael Stewart branded then-Rangers media manager James Traynor “a dangerous character, a bully and someone who tries to create division for personal gain” during a lengthy rant.

Stewart was removed from his duties for a few weeks at the time and the BBC released a statement later that month saying it had “clearly explained the BBC editorial guidelines around fairness and accuracy” to the pundit before allowing him to return to work. Stewart apologised to Traynor and Rangers in May of this year, saying he “sincerely regretted” the remarks.

The BBC has also now apologised and acknowledged “there have been occasions when parts of the coverage of Rangers have not met its editorial standards”.

A statement from the BBC on Wednesday read: “A disagreement between BBC Scotland and Rangers has limited the BBC’s ability to report from Ibrox Stadium over a long period of time.

“The BBC and Rangers have now agreed that it is in the best interest of the BBC audiences and Rangers supporters everywhere for the BBC and the club to resolve the dispute and to provide the fullest possible coverage of all Rangers’ matches.

“The BBC is committed to reporting the Scottish Premiership fully and fairly across all clubs. However, it recognises that the club has genuine concerns about the accuracy and balance of some coverage.

“The BBC acknowledges that there have been occasions when parts of the coverage of Rangers have not met its editorial standards. It has apologised for those instances and is happy to repeat those apologies now.

“We now look forward to a positive ongoing relationship with the club.”

Rangers quote-tweeted the BBC’s statement and added: “We acknowledge the recognition of past errors and the apology from BBC Scotland and the recent apology from Michael Stewart. Reporting of football matches at Ibrox will recommence at the beginning of season 2022-23.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier