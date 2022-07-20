Geoff Wightman commentates on son Jake’s heroics – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 20.

Athletics

When you get to commentate on your son’s gold medal.

Jake Wightman has become the World 1500m champion. Geoff calling his son becoming a World Champion is priceless. Helene, part of our team, filmed Dad. I sat with Mum Susan..then could not wait to give my mate a hug. Beyond proud. ❤️@JakeSWightman @WightmanGeoff @SusanWightman6 pic.twitter.com/8I8IT6ntwb — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) July 20, 2022

Congratulations poured in for new 1500m world champion.

Jake Wightman becomes the 1500m world champion!! Utterly incredible run and couldn’t have happened to a nicer chap. Well done Jake @JakeSWightman pic.twitter.com/zMUN6jOSh3 — Greg Rutherford (@GregJRutherford) July 20, 2022

Still buzzing for @JakeSWightman, just watched it back twice, despite being in the stadium. Amazing, just flippin amazing. Wow wow wow 😭 https://t.co/wMAgIcTMcz — Laura Muir (@lauramuiruns) July 20, 2022

OH MY GOD JAKE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) July 20, 2022

Massive congratulations to Jake Wightman – world champion 🥇 https://t.co/jv4PCkOZf5 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 20, 2022

Football

Baby Evra travelled in style.

Alex Scott was cheering on England ahead of a big night at Euro 2022.

C’MON England ⚽️ Big day!! Big Game Day Mood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v 🇪🇸 7:30 BBC ONE 📺 Good luck @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/mCqogb7VB5 — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) July 20, 2022

Harry Maguire backed the team.

Wrexham shared a trailer for their new documentary.

Proud moment for Billy Sharp.

Jack Butland started his push for an Ashes place.

Roma got their man.

Lionel Messi got some game time in Japan.

Cricket

Eoin Morgan enjoyed his chat with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

Great to chat to our two finest role models about Hajj 🙏🏻 https://t.co/2ulNGWnHI6 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 20, 2022

Jason Roy showed his love for Ben Stokes.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen marched on.

Happy with the win and the improvements from round 1, there is still more in tank as well. Games against @rockstar_13_ are never easy as he is a class act. Now I look forward to the quarterfinals on Thursday. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/rJjsWKFebq — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) July 19, 2022

Formula One

Young Lewis.

A dominant drive that included fighting back through the field the hard way. @LewisHamilton won in Hockenheim #OnThisDay in 2008. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zMjU8UZpyv — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 20, 2022

Golf

Dustin Johnson paid a belated tribute to the Open.

What a week at The Home of Golf. @TheOpen fans are always amazing. Congratulations to @camsmith9 on a great finish. pic.twitter.com/YUVf5P9rut — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) July 20, 2022

Ian Poulter was in the swing of things.

Snooker

Alan McManus went to the world championship venue – when there was no snooker on.

The Crucible out of office hours… pic.twitter.com/kRgMbl4RdN — Alan McManus🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AlanMac1990) July 20, 2022

Boxing

Frazer Clarke needed some help.

Any heavyweight sparring today …. I’ve been let down an hour before sparring 🙄 — Frazer Clarke (@BigFrazeBoxer) July 20, 2022

Tennis

Serena explored.