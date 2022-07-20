Hearts boss Robbie Neilson excited to work with Lawrence Shankland again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson excited to work with Lawrence Shankland again

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 6.11pm
Lawrence Shankland has joined Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lawrence Shankland has joined Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is relishing the chance to work with Lawrence Shankland again after the Tynecastle club landed the Scotland striker on a three-year contract.

The Jambos have paid an undisclosed fee to sign the 26-year-old from Belgian club Beerschot.

The move reunites Neilson with Shankland, with the attacker having scored 28 goals under the manager during their time together at Dundee United in the Covid-stunted 2019-20 campaign.

“I’m really happy that we’ve been able to bring Lawrence to the club,” Neilson told Hearts’ website.

“He’s a player I know well from our time together at Dundee United. I know exactly what his qualities are and what he’ll bring to the team, and that’s why we really pushed hard to make him a Hearts player.

“I know he’ll get a great welcome and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Shankland is closing in on 150 career goals, with his most prolific form coming at Ayr and Dundee United before he landed a move to Belgium last summer.

Although his transfer abroad did not go to plan, Hearts – who will play European group-stage football this term for the first time since 2004 – believe they have landed a coup in signing a player capped four times by Scotland between October 2019 and November 2020.

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “We’ve always said we want to add quality over quantity and that’s what we’ve got in Lawrence, a top-quality footballer.

“It’s a big deal for the club, in terms of calibre of player and financial outlay, and once again we’ve been backed by our board and received their full support as we aim to build a squad capable of challenging on two fronts.

“I know our fans will be excited with this one and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to make it happen.”

