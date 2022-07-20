Jake Wightman will let gold medal sink in before turning attention to Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Jake Wightman will let gold medal sink in before turning attention to Birmingham

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 6.53pm
Great Britain’s Jake Wightman celebrates his win at the World Championships. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain's Jake Wightman celebrates his win at the World Championships. (Martin Rickett/PA)

New world champion Jake Wightman admits he will be under the spotlight at the Commonwealth Games but needs time to process his achievement.

The 28-year-old stunned Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win the 1500m at Hayward Field on Tuesday.

Wightman was due to fly home on Wednesday ahead of representing Scotland at the Commonwealth Games – which start next week.

Jake Wightman celebrates victory
Jake Wightman celebrates victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

But he is aware his new status means there will be added pressure in Birmingham.

“It’s going to be a very different experience the Commonwealths now because of this and the expectation but whatever happens there, this is a big achievement,” he said.

“I’m hoping I can replicate a performance like this but I’m going to take a few days before I turn my attention to that.

“I think I need to because you don’t get these days back. I’m going to spend the next couple of days reflecting on what I’ve done.

“When I speak to my friends and family members and see how much it means to them, that’s when I’ll realise what an achievement this is.

“At the moment it’s just been a bit of a whirlwind and I’ve not soaked it in. My mum crying was the first time I realised what a big deal it is. It’s when I’m on my own that I can reflect on how nuts it all is.

“The dream scenario has come off. How often do you become world champion? It hasn’t sunk in. It will be days, maybe months, until I actually feel this is what’s happened.”

Wightman set a new personal best of three minutes 29.23 seconds after making his move with 200m to go to claim Great Britain’s first gold of the championships and become the first British 1500m world champion for 39 years.

Jake Wightman after his success
Jake Wightman after his success (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s something that I’ve had to work hard for. I never feel as though this sport is all fun and games,” he said. “I’ve sacrificed a lot for it so for me, the whole of my early 20s sacrificing doing stuff with friends, more of the social life I’d crave, is all worth it for moments like this.

“When I’m retired, fat and enjoying life a little bit I can look back on this and feel very proud that I did everything I could to get to this point. It’s all worth it.”

Dad and coach Geoff, who commentated on his son’s win in Eugene, said it was one of his proudest days.

“The birth of him and his brother and sister, and my wedding day, I would have to sort of put them first but, sporting wise, yeah,” he added. “But it is his achievement, I’m just the Captain Mainwaring figure in the background blithering away.”

