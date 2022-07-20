Stephen Welsh urges Celtic to put in complete display to round off pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Welsh urges Celtic to put in complete display to round off pre-season

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 9.03pm
Stephen Welsh is looking for improvement (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic defender Stephen Welsh is targeting a complete performance in their final pre-season friendly after they were involved in another topsy-turvy contest in Artur Boruc’s farewell game.

Celtic led 2-0 at half-time against Legia Warsaw thanks to a sublime volley from Reo Hatate and a first-time finish from Daizen Maeda following his fellow Japanese player’s incisive through ball.

But they were pegged back after the break in Poland to draw 2-2 for the second game running following Saturday’s stalemate with Blackburn.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have now scored 11 and conceded nine goals in their last four friendlies and Welsh feels they need to make improvements before their cinch Premiership title defence starts on July 31.

Welsh told Celtic TV: “The first half we were excellent, the way we passed the ball and created chances, I thought we could have scored a few more goals.

“But second half, their early goal gave them a bit of momentum and I don’t think we really got going. We need to look at that and try and put two halves together, two strong performances in the first half and second half.

“We have Aberdeen in 10 days now and we need to be raring to go. I think we need to get it properly right on Saturday against Norwich.

“We need to start games a bit better as well, we have been a bit slow starting both halves.”

Former Celtic goalkeeper Boruc played the first half for Legia as he drew the curtain on his career.

The 42-year-old then came back on for the closing minutes before emotional scenes as he thanked supporters.

