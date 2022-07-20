Lee Johnson’s Hibernian suffer shoot-out defeat to Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson’s Hibernian suffer shoot-out defeat to Morton

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 10.15pm
Lee Johnson suffered another blow (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lee Johnson’s slow start to life as Hibernian manager continued as his side missed three penalties in a Premier Sports Cup shoot-out loss against Morton.

A 1-1 Easter Road draw, coupled with the bonus point blow, leaves Falkirk as favourites to progress from Group D with Hibs facing elimination after playing all four of their group games.

The Bairns could have wrapped up the group against Bonnyrigg Rose but were also held to a 1-1 draw.

They are tied on seven points with Hibs and trail the Premiership side on goal difference but will qualify for the second round if they avoid defeat at home to Clyde on Saturday.

Hibs – who lost to Falkirk last week – would almost certainly miss out on a place as one of the three best runners-up in that scenario.

Johnson’s side had the bulk of territory and possession in a goalless first half but struggled to test Morton goalkeeper Brian Schwake. Elias Melkersen, Christian Doidge and Rocky Bushiri were off target before Lewis Miller came closer.

The visitors took the lead just after the hour mark when Grant Gillespie netted from the spot after Joe Newell was penalised for handball.

Ewan Henderson levelled 10 minutes later with his third goal in two games when the midfielder dribbled past an opponent and fired home.

The shoot-out proved just as frustrating for Hibs. Henderson, Aiden McGeady and Ryan Porteous missed the home side’s first three attempts and Morton tied up a 3-1 win when Kyle Jacobs scored after Newell converted.

Falkirk got off to the perfect start at New Dundas Park when Callumn Morrison netted from a ninth-minute free-kick.

But the hosts were awarded a penalty for handball and Luke Turner levelled from the spot three minutes before half-time.

Morrison was twice denied by the Rose goalkeeper in the second half but the hosts had the better chances in the latter stages. Ross Gray shot over following a corner and PJ Morrison pulled off a brilliant late stop from Conor Doan.

Falkirk won the shoot-out 4-2 with Gary Oliver sealing the bonus point.

Edinburgh moved above St Mirren in Group E thanks to a 3-0 home win against Cowdenbeath. John Robertson’s double and a Ryan Shanley goal saw the hosts move up to five points ahead of their trip to Paisley on Saturday.

