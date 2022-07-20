England Euros 2022 semi-final to be screened in Trafalgar Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England Euros 2022 semi-final to be screened in Trafalgar Square

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 11.37pm Updated: July 20 2022, 11.43pm
England’s Euro 2022 semi-final will be screened in Trafalgar Square (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s Euro 2022 semi-final will be screened in Trafalgar Square.

The Lionesses will face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four next Tuesday as they continue their quest for a major victory.

England’s women triumphed over Spain on Wednesday evening with a 2-1 win.

City Hall said Trafalgar Square will host up to 5,000 supporters who will be able to watch the semi-final for free on a first-come-first-served basis.

England v Spain – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium
England’s Ellen White celebrates (Adam Davy/PA)

The screening will be standing only, so people may wish to bring a picnic blanket to sit on, while accessible viewing space with chairs and space for wheelchairs will be available.

In order to gauge demand, those who would like to go to the screening are asked to register their interest by visiting www.london.gov.uk/womenseuro2022 by 5pm on Monday.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “As a huge football fan, I have been swept away by the incredible performances of Ellen White, Lauren Hemp, Beth Mead and our wonderful squad.

“With Euros fever gripping the country, I am delighted that thousands of Londoners and visitors will be able to come together and cheer the team on to glory on Tuesday night.”

