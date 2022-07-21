Matt Hudson-Smith eases into 400m final at World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Hudson-Smith eases into 400m final at World Championships

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 4.29am Updated: July 21 2022, 9.03am
Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith is aiming for the 400m title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith is aiming for the 400m title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Matt Hudson-Smith cruised into the 400m final at the World Championships and declared he is ready to win.

The European champion ran 44.38 seconds in the first semi-final at Hayward Field on Wednesday evening in Eugene, Oregon.

Hudson-Smith finished behind United States home hopeful Michael Norman in his race and qualified second-fastest for Friday’s final.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day Six – Eugene
Hudson-Smith with the USA’s Michael Norman after their semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I can win this. I’ll get ready for the final. I had something left but I messed up big time on the last 50m, big time,” said the 27-year-old, who set the British record of 44.35 seconds on the same track in May.

“I just went long, I started striding long and it broke my speed, just like doing the chicken dance – that’s what we call it.

“It was a good 350m, I went long, I looked to my right and felt Norman, so I went long and he capitalised on that. He got the victory because of that.

“If I correct those two things, I’m on my way through.”

Alex Haydock-Wilson’s personal best of 45.08 seconds was not good enough to qualify.

In the evening’s only final in Oregon, Aimee Pratt came seventh in the 3,000m steeplechase – which was won by Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan – in a British record of nine minutes 15.64 seconds.

Max Burgin, the fastest man in the world over 800m, had to pull out of the event after suffering a calf injury.

Dan Rowden and Kyle Langford, who finished fourth at London 2017, made it through to the semi-final.

Langford said: “It’s been amazing. Laura (Muir) winning a medal gave the team a boost and then Jake (Wightman) winning just sparked us – we were all cheering watching in the lounge, crying, tearing up.

“For me it really lit a spark up and I wasn’t really too bothered for the whole week and even yesterday, right up until Jake’s race. Then I after it I felt ‘OK, I’m excited to go now’.”

Jessie Knight was knocked out in the 400m hurdles semi after running 55.39 and Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi and Nicole Yeargin all failed to reach the 400m final.

“I knew if I was going to try and make that final, I was going to have to run a PB,” said Ohuruogu after running a personal best of 50.99 seconds. “It may have seemed like a crazy idea but I set my expectations high.”

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day Six – Eugene
McColgan progressed to the 5,000m final with Judd. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Eilish McColgan ran a season’s best of 14 minutes 56.47 seconds to reach the 5,000m final with Jess Judd but there was no place for Amy-Eloise Markovc.

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya, unable to run in events between 400m and one mile without taking testosterone-reducing drugs, did not progress.

McColgan said: “I’ve had a bumpy ride to get to this champs. I feel my fitness is there but I’m not sharp at all. I’ve missed so many races – usually I would have done a couple of 1500m races in the States early in the year but I couldn’t do them due to Covid, and then I got laryngitis.

“I feel like I’m not turning the way I would like. I know I can run a strong pace so I knew I had to take that out in sub-15. I knew sit and kick wasn’t going to cut it.”

