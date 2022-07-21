Southampton agree deal to sign teenage striker Sekou Mara from Bordeaux

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southampton have reached an agreement with Bordeaux to sign teenage striker Sekou Mara, the French club have announced.

Mara, 19, will undergo a medical and finalise personal terms with the Saints after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee.

Bordeaux said on Twitter: “Agreement in principle with Southampton FC for the transfer of @S_Mvrv. The striker will go to England in order to pass his medical examination and sign his contract.”

Saints appear to have won the race for Mara, who had been linked with Premier League rivals Leeds and Newcastle, plus German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Mara scored six goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances last season for Bordeaux, who were relegated after finishing bottom of the table.

The France Under-21 international broke into the first team at Bordeaux in February 2021 and has scored a total of seven goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.