Gloucester forward Ed Slater diagnosed with motor neurone disease aged 33

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gloucester forward Ed Slater diagnosed with motor neurone disease aged 33

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 3.33pm Updated: July 21 2022, 7.49pm
Gloucester lock Ed Slater has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (PA)
Gloucester lock Ed Slater has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (PA)

Gloucester forward Ed Slater has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The Gallagher Premiership club said the 33-year-old had made the decision to retire from rugby with immediate effect.

In a statement, Gloucester said: “Gloucester Rugby is deeply pained to announce that Ed Slater has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

“Following six months of testing, Ed’s diagnosis was confirmed last week, and as a result, with the support of his family, friends and Gloucester Rugby, he has made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect.

“Everyone at Gloucester Rugby – players, management and staff – are entirely committed to supporting Ed, his wife Jo and his three children in whatever way required.

“We know the same will be true of Gloucester and Leicester fans, and the wider rugby community.

“While Ed, his family and the club take time to determine next steps, Gloucester Rugby have opened a JustGiving page.

Ed Slater
Ed Slater scores a try for Gloucester against Northampton (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The direction of these funds will be determined in due course, whether it be supporting Ed and his family directly and/or a selected MND charity.

“Neither the club nor the Slater family will be making any further comment at this time, and kindly request that those wishes be respected.”

Slater, who has featured in a number of England squads and represented England Saxons, joined Gloucester in 2017 following seven years with Leicester, where he served as club captain.

Leicester said they were “extremely saddened” by the news, while Premiership Rugby tweeted: “Everyone at Premiership Rugby would like to offer their 100% support to Ed, his family and @gloucesterrugby We will support you @edslater in whichever is best for you and your family”.

Slater’s former Gloucester team-mate Danny Cipriani also offered support.

The Rugby Players’ Association tweeted: “The RPA team and members are extremely saddened to hear of the retirement of @edslater today due to MND diagnosis. He’s been an outstanding player for Gloucester and Leicester over his long and distinguished career.

“We will always be here to help and support Ed and his family as they face the challenges ahead, and will be on hand to provide our dedicated services for them through this difficult time.”

Gloucester added that the club was grateful for support already received by the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The Foundation was set up by former Scotland and British and Irish Lions lock Doddie Weir, who revealed in June 2017 that he was suffering from MND.

Weir has been driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into an, as yet, incurable disease.

Gloucester set up a JustGiving page to raise £20,000 for Slater and his family, and the target was passed within hours of its launch.

“The direction of these funds will be determined in due course, whether it be supporting Ed and his family directly and/or a selected MND charity,” Gloucester said on the page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]