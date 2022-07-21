Ryan Alebiosu will add speed and power to Kilmarnock – Derek McInnes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derek McInnes expects new recruit Ryan Alebiosu to bring pace and power to Kilmarnock.

The 20-year-old right-back has moved to Rugby Park on a one-year loan from Arsenal.

Manager McInnes is impressed by the 6ft 2ins youngster’s “athleticism” and believes his versatility will be of benefit to the Ayrshire club.

“He’s a young man but what he lacks in experience in terms of game time he makes up for with endeavour, running power and athleticism,” he told Kilmarnock’s website.

“He’s a good size, we feel he will give us good options on that right-hand side, he can play right-back, right wing-back and right of a three if needed.

“We are grateful to Arsenal that they see this as a good move for Ryan and we are hopeful that this is a good loan move all round for Ryan, we are delighted to have him with us.

“He covers the ground well, good stride and good speed about him, but you also have to go and show that quality.

“The modern full-back now has to be the best defender he can be in his own half and the best winger he can be in the opposition and hopefully Ryan can be that for us in games.

“We wanted to add a bit more speed into the team and Ryan coming in helps with that.”

Alebiosu, a member of Arsenal’s Under-23 squad who spent the second half of last season on loan at Crewe, is relishing his latest challenge.

“It feels great to be here,” he said. “It is a wonderful opportunity to show what I can do in this division as well as show my home club what I can do.

“I’m not that familiar with the league but I know it is a very good league. It’s very tough and a challenge I am looking forward to.

“I believe I can help the team attacking and defending and hope to contribute goals and assists.”