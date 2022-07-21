Paul Bodin departs his role as Wales Under-21 manager by mutual consent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Bodin departs his role as Wales Under-21 manager by mutual consent

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 5.07pm
Paul Bodin has left his role as Wales Under-21 manager after nearly three years in charge (Nigel French/PA)

Paul Bodin has left his role as Wales Under-21 manager.

The Football Association of Wales said in a statement that Bodin’s departure was a “mutual” decision.

The statement said: “The Football Association of Wales can confirm that Paul Bodin has left the role of Cymru U21 manager by mutual consent.

“The FAW would like to put on record its gratitude to Paul Bodin for his commitment to the Cymru national teams and wish him the very best for the future.”

Former left-back Bodin, who won 23 caps for Wales between 1990 and 1994, became under-21 manager in August 2019 when Robert Page was promoted to join Ryan Giggs’ senior staff.

He had previously managed the under-19 side and coached in the age groups set-up, helping Wales qualify for the UEFA elite rounds on several occasions.

Bodin spent 12 years as a youth-team coach at Swindon and had a short spell in caretaker charge of the first team there in 2011.

During his time with Wales, he nurtured the likes of Brennan Johnson, Neco Williams and Rhys Norrington-Davies who helped Page’s senior squad qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

