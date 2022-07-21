Aaron Mooy chasing silverware after Celtic switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aaron Mooy chasing silverware after Celtic switch

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 5.37pm
Aaron Mooy is eyeing trophies at Celtic (John Walton/PA)
Aaron Mooy is eyeing trophies at Celtic (John Walton/PA)

Aaron Mooy is relishing the chance to add some trophies to his CV following his move to Celtic.

The 31-year-old Australia midfielder joined the Parkhead club on a two-year contract following his departure from Chinese side Shanghai Port.

Although he had other options on the table, the former St Mirren, Huddersfield and Brighton man admits the key factor in his decision to sign for Celtic was the opportunity to belatedly furnish his career with some silverware.

“It’s obviously a huge club with a massive history and when I found out I had the opportunity to come, it didn’t take me long to say yes,” he said. “I’m very happy to be here.

“I’m here to enjoy my football. Obviously Celtic challenges for trophies as well and I haven’t won many in my career, so hopefully I can be part of a successful team.

“You can move to different countries and maybe play in strong teams, but when Celtic came up I couldn’t turn it down. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

The move to Celtic also allows Mooy to be reunited with boss Ange Postecoglou, who was previously his manager at international level.

“I know the manager from a few years with the national team,” he said. “He likes to play good football, get the ball on the deck with quick triangle patterns and I enjoyed it a lot.

“It makes it a little bit easier for me to make the transition because I know what he likes. Hopefully it all works out for everyone.

“He’s still intimidating! He just has that aura about him. He keeps you on your toes and pushes you.

“He’s done an amazing job at Celtic so far and I’m sure he will continue to do well.”

