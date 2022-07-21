Spice Girls lend their support to the Lionesses – Thursday’s sporting social

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Spice Girls lend their support to the Lionesses – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 6.23pm
The Spice Girls are cheering on the Lionesses (Andrew Timms/PA)
The Spice Girls are cheering on the Lionesses (Andrew Timms/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 21.

Football

Thomas met Wayne.

The Lionesses reflected on a glorious night in Brighton.

And received celebrity backing from the Spice Girls!

Could former keeper Siobhan Chamberlain and her partner be considering the ultimate tribute?

KDB had fun.

David de Gea put the hard yards in.

As the Spaniard and Bruno Fernandes joked about the weather in Perth.

Harry Maguire was meeting and greeting.

Tyson Fury sponsored Morecambe.

Ring ring!

Athletics

Eilish McColgan battled the heat to reach the 5000m final.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles was living the high life.

Golf

Ian Poulter is excited for the next LIV event.

Cycling

Chris Froome had to withdraw from the Tour de France.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was ready for action in Blackpool.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier