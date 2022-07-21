Klara Buhl insists Germany will ‘enjoy the moment’ after reaching semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Klara Buhl insists Germany will ‘enjoy the moment’ after reaching semi-finals

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 11.09pm Updated: July 21 2022, 11.15pm
Klara Buhl insisted Germany will “enjoy the moment” after reaching their 10th Euros semi-final (John Walton/PA)


Klara Buhl insisted Germany will “enjoy the moment” after reaching their 10th Euros semi-final with a 2-0 win over Austria.

Lina Magull opened the scoring for Germany in the 25th minute from a cleverly-crafted move, before they netted their second late in the match when a poor clearance from Manuela Zinsberger rebounded off Germany captain Alexandra Popp and into the back of the net.

“Everyone is in a great mood, we are very happy with the game and that we qualified so we are all in a good mood and showing emotions,” Buhl – who was voted player of the match – said.

Germany v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brentford Community Stadium
Lina Magull opened the scoring as Germany beat Austria (John Walton/PA)

“We’re happy that we reached the semi-final so we want to enjoy the evening, so until tomorrow morning we just want to let our emotions out and enjoy the moment.

“The atmosphere here was mega, the spectators were there and we savour that and try to do something back and we managed to do that.

“From tomorrow we will have the focus on the semi-final, of course we want to reach the final but we have to go step by step to reach that.”

Eight-time European champions Germany remained in the hunt to add to their impressive record in the competition and have still not conceded in Euro 2022, and manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was pleased with the display.

Germany v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brentford Community Stadium
Germany players celebrate after their victory (Nick Potts/PA)

“First of all we are very very happy that we won 2-0. I think we were deserved winners, it was a tough game, a good opponent, they played good set pieces,” the head coach said.

“It was a great game for the fans, so respect and compliments to Austria because they did exactly what we expected them to do, so we are very happy that we won this one and have progressed in the semi-final.”

Austria manager Irene Fuhrmann believes England and Germany are on the same level, after her side were beaten by the latter in the quarter-final and the hosts in the opening game of the tournament.

“It’s very difficult to compare (between England and Germany),” she said.

Germany v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brentford Community Stadium
Austria manager Irene Fuhrmann believes Germany are on a similar level to England (John Walton/PA)

“I think both teams have a lot of individual quality and a depth in the squad, maybe England play a bit more vertically but Germany have very fast players, so I think two teams that are pretty much on the same level.”

Fuhrmann admitted her pride in her squad despite the defeat and has already set her target on World Cup qualification.

“I am disappointed but very proud, a few years ago this would not have been possible to play like that and keep the game open for so long, but we should have scored a goal against Germany but we developed continuously in this tournament,” Fuhrmann said.

“If we can take this consistency forward maybe we can qualify for the World Cup for the first time.”

