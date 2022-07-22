I was ‘losing my mind’ waiting for race to start, says Keely Hodgkinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I was ‘losing my mind’ waiting for race to start, says Keely Hodgkinson

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 3.51am Updated: July 22 2022, 10.57am
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won her 800m heat (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won her 800m heat (Martin Rickett/PA)

Keely Hodgkinson admits she was fed up waiting to start her World Championships campaign.

The 20-year-old, who won Olympic silver last year, eased into the 800m semi-final in two minutes 00.88 seconds at Hayward Field on Thursday.

She avoided trouble when Australia’s Catriona Bissett – who was eventually advanced to the semi by the judges – was tripped and fell in the final 100m and will race again in Eugene on Friday.

“I’m glad I’ve started, I’ve been here so long. I was losing my mind,” said Hodgkinson. “I’m glad to be back moving round, feeling like myself again and looking forward to the next round.

“There’s always a surprise, especially in the semi-final, so I need to stay on my toes and make sure I get through.

“I felt my ankle clipped two or three times but luckily I didn’t fall and I’m thankful for that. I’m happy to be in the next round.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be such a quick pace at 400m and I am just happy to get through. There were a few bumps, when I tried to take the lead there was some chipping at my feet.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day Seven – Eugene
Hodgkinson consoles Australia’s Catriona Bisset after her fall (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I am healthy, my body is in one piece, ready to go, and I’m just taking it round by round.”

Jeema Reekie, fourth at last year’s Olympics, was second in her heat to reach Friday’s semi in America with Ellie Baker and Alex Bell also progressing.

“I felt really good and I felt strong, I’m excited to take that on to the semi-final and hopefully do the same again and get myself to the final on Sunday,” said Reekie.

“I felt really confident in myself and strong and relaxed. That’s what I have needed all season, to go out there and feel myself and I went out and felt really good.”

Favourite and Olympic champion, the USA’s Athing Mu, won her heat in two minutes 01.30 seconds.

In the men’s 800m semi-final Daniel Rowden and Kyle Langford missed out on the final with Max Burgin, the fastest man in the world over the distance this year, having pulled out on Wednesday with a calf injury.

Marc Scott reached the 5,000m final via a non-automatic qualifying spot but Sam Atkin and Andrew Butchart did not get through.

Ben Williams was also unable to progress past triple jump qualifying after only posting 15.98m.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]