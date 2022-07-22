Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 3.59am Updated: July 22 2022, 4.21am
Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith clinched bronze in the 200m at the World Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)
The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago to overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson.

Asher-Smith ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to earn Great Britain’s third medal in America.

Jackson’s 21.45 seconds was a personal best and championship record and added to her silver from the 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce second.

Asher-Smith had already equalled her British record of 10.83 seconds when she came an agonising fourth in the 100m final on Sunday as Jamaica – led by Fraser-Pryce – claimed a clean sweep.

She had always said she was in better shape than her pre-championship form suggested, having lost the British 100m title to Daryll Neita in Manchester last month.

On Thursday in Eugene she started well and managed to hold off the challenge of Nigeria’s Aminatou Seyni and the USA’S Abby Steiner to seal her podium spot.

Asher-Smith said after the race: “I am so happy. The calibre of that final was insane. All those women are capable of running sub-22 and I don’t think we’ve ever been in a world final with that kind of talent.

“For me I knew that I just had to run as fast as my legs were going to carry me and really pray and hope that it was enough to get on the podium. I am so happy to have got it.

“I thought I got it but I was like let me just see it in writing, there is nothing more embarrassing than celebrating without seeing it in writing.”

Asher-Smith now runs in the 4x100m relays with the final on Saturday.

The USA’s Noah Lyles took the men’s 200m title in 19.31 seconds ahead of teammates Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton.

