Lizzie Deignan believes first women’s Tour de France reflects change in society

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 10.03am Updated: July 22 2022, 10.53am
Lizzie Deignan believes the launch of the Tour de France Femmes reflects a bigger change in society (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former world champion Lizzie Deignan believes this weekend’s launch of the first Tour de France Femmes reflects a “turning point in society” as demands for women’s equality are heard.

The first proper women’s Tour de France, an eight-day race which will conclude on La Super Planche des Belles Filles on July 31, will begin in Paris this Sunday, a few hours before the men’s race rolls into town.

Since 2014, the Amaury Sports Organisation who run the Tour had staged La Course, a one or two-day race which Deignan won in 2020, but the event attracted much criticism for being “tokenistic”.

The fight for yellow will come down to the final weekend in the mountains but before then riders will tackle gravel on stage four, and a 176km long stage five from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-die-des-Vosges which is the longest day to ever feature in the Women’s WorldTour.

There is a certain irony that it begins with an 82km sprint along the Champs-Elysees, a throwback to the worst of La Course in 2014, but it will allow the race to begin under the eyes of the world’s media.

Deignan will not be on the start-line herself as she is expecting her second child later this year, though after working as a commentator during the men’s Tour this year, she recognises the opportunity that will be.

“It’s massive,” she said. “Coming to the men’s Tour has given me an appreciation of just how big the infrastructure and the logistics and the media is, how big and global it all is. I knew it was a big race but until I’ve been here in person I didn’t realise how big.

“Van Vleuten was dominant (in the Giro) but at the same time the gaps were a bit closer than we were anticipating so she really needs to make sure she makes no mistakes in the opening stages,” Deignan said.

“Elisa took the Giro quite easy, she didn’t over-exert herself and was looking ahead to the Tour. Elisa is someone who can take advantage of those early Classic-like stages, particularly with the gravel on stage four, and put time into somebody like Van Vleuten.

“Van Vleuten is the purest climber so it’s about her limiting her losses in the first few days and others taking as much advantage as they can.”

