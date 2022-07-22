Brentford sign former Burnley captain Ben Mee on two-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brentford sign former Burnley captain Ben Mee on two-year contract

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 11.35am Updated: July 22 2022, 2.35pm
Ben Mee has joined Brentford on a two-year deal (John Walton/PA)
Brentford have further strengthened their squad ahead of the new Premier League season by signing Ben Mee on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Bees following the expiration of his contract at Burnley, who he served with distinction for over a decade.

Boss Thomas Frank said on the club’s official website: “I am very happy that we have signed Ben. He will add a lot of quality and experience to the squad. He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League.

“I really love his defensive mindset; he knows how to defend the box, he knows how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels.

“He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive. He has a very good left foot and will be very good for us on set-pieces in both boxes. I am looking forward to adding him to the squad.”

Mee, who played almost 400 times for the Clarets over a 11-year period, becomes Brentford’s fourth signing of the summer, joining Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha in west London.

The centre-half currently lives in the north west and has vowed to make the free transfer carbon neutral by donating to Carbon Neutral Britain, a UN certified organisation who help offset carbon footprints through things like solar and wind farms and planting trees.

Mee has donated a sum big enough to offset the average person’s carbon footprint for an entire year.

“I am conscious that transfers rack up a lot of air miles and driving miles as well so I am looking to offset my emissions for this transfer,” he said on his social media.

“I am not perfect but I am trying to do my bit to make this transfer carbon neutral.”

