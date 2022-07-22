Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin rejoins Huddersfield on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin rejoins Huddersfield on loan

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 12.31pm
Tino Anjorin has returned for a second spell at Huddersfield on loan from Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tino Anjorin has returned for a second spell at Huddersfield on loan from Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Huddersfield have signed Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin on loan for a second time.

The England Under-20 international has agreed a season-long loan after spending the second half of the last campaign at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Terriers head coach Danny Schofield told the club’s official website: “I’m incredibly happy to welcome Tino back to the group as he has the potential to be a real difference-maker for us on the pitch.

“He joined us on the back of a significant injury last season and it understandably took him time to recover, but we saw all the ability that has made him so highly regarded across football as the season progressed in training and in flashes on the pitch.”

Anjorin has made five first-team appearances in all competitions for Chelsea since progressing through their academy and spent two months on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow before joining the Terriers last season.

He is Town’s seventh summer signing following the arrivals of Jack Rudoni, Yuta Nakayama, Will Boyle, David Kasumu, Connor Mahoney and Kyle Hudlin.

