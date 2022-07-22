Charles Leclerc has the edge over Max Verstappen at Circuit Paul Ricard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Charles Leclerc has the edge over Max Verstappen at Circuit Paul Ricard

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 2.27pm
Charles Leclerc topped opening practice in France (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Charles Leclerc topped opening practice in France (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc edged out championship rival Max Verstappen in opening practice for the French Grand Prix.

Leclerc, who breathed fresh life into his title hopes with victory in Austria a fortnight ago, lapped the Circuit Paul Ricard 0.091 seconds faster than Verstappen.

But it was not all good news for Ferrari after Carlos Sainz, who finished third, was dealt a 10-place grid penalty for new engine parts.

Sainz’s Ferrari caught fire in the closing stages of the last race, and he is likely to face further punishment for taking on additional fresh components over the remainder of the weekend.

Lewis Hamilton sat out the first action with Mercedes’ reserve driver Nyck de Vries in the Briton’s machine. Under F1 rules, all the grid’s 10 teams must run a rookie driver in first practice on two occasions this season.

Formula E champion De Vries finished ninth, 1.49 sec back from Leclerc, and half-a-second adrift of George Russell in the other Mercedes.

Russell finished fourth, the best part of a second off the pace with Hamilton back in the cockpit for the next session, which starts at 5pm local time (4pm UK).

Mercedes have brought a handful of revised parts to the 12th round of the campaign in southern France.

Lewis Hamilton watched the opening session from the back of the Mercedes garage
Lewis Hamilton watched the opening session from the back of the Mercedes garage (Manu Fernandez/AP)

But the very early evidence suggests they might have to play third fiddle to Ferrari and Red Bull on the occasion of Hamilton’s 300th race.

Sergio Perez finished sixth for Red Bull – 1.2 sec behind Leclerc – and emerged unscathed from a high-speed spin in the early moments of the one-hour session.

Elsewhere, home favourite Pierre Gasly was fifth. Lando Norris took seventh for McLaren, one place ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon.

Robert Kubica returned to Formula One, taking Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo seat for the first session, and the Pole finished last but one, 2.4 sec adrift.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier