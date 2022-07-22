Former Liverpool chairman David Moores dies at the age of 76

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Liverpool chairman David Moores dies at the age of 76

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 4.19pm
Former Liverpool chairman David Moores has died at the age of 76.

Moores, whose family founded the Littlewoods retail empire, was a lifelong Reds fan and served as chairman for 16 years from 1991 – his uncle Sir John twice held the same position at Everton in the 1960s and 1970s.

His wife of 39 years Marge died a few weeks ago.

The Moores family held a majority stake in Liverpool for more than half a century and after taking over he and chief executive Rick Parry oversaw the appointments of Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier and Rafael Benitez, winning 10 major honours during his tenure including the Champions League in 2005.

However, in the pursuit of external investment to help develop a new ground Moores sold his controlling interest to Tom Hicks and George Gillett two years later.

It was a move which quickly turned sour with the Americans eventually forced out in a bitter boardroom battle after considerable fan opposition and bank RBS calling in a £237million loan resulted in a sale to New England Sports Ventures (who subsequently became current owners Fenway Sports Group).

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with David’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said a statement from the club.

Former player and manager Kenny Dalglish wrote on Twitter: “Marina and I are both very saddened by the passing of David Moores.

“He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed chairman, and he did a tremendous amount to help the club.

“Our condolences go to his family. He’ll be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP.”

