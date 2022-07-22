Mayor Sadiq Khan reveals plan to return Olympics and Paralympics to London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mayor Sadiq Khan reveals plan to return Olympics and Paralympics to London

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 4.51pm Updated: July 22 2022, 9.38pm
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, third from left, wants to bring the Olympics back to the city (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says his office are “working on a plan” to bring the Olympics and Paralympics back to the city.

The earliest London could bid for a Games would be 2036, with Paris (2024), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032) staging the next three editions.

“We’re working on a plan to bring the Olympics back to London, and I’ll tell you why,” Khan told Sky Sports at an event marking the 10th anniversary of London 2012.

“We’ve seen over the last few days the consequences of climate change in relation to the heatwaves, in relation to the grass fires that have destroyed 41 properties in London.

“What we need is to make sure future Games are green and what we’re doing is working on a plan to have the greenest Games ever.

“The great thing about London is you don’t expend carbon on building new stadiums, new places to do cycling, new places to do swimming, because we’ve got all the kit. And so watch this space.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wants the city to host another Olympics and Paralympics (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The winning bid for the 2036 host city is expected to be announced within the next four years.

If a London bid were launched and to be successful, the city would become the first to stage four Olympic Games after previous editions in 1908, 1948 and 2012.

Khan said: “We’ve got time. There’s no pressure from the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the key thing is to make sure we’ve got all the building blocks in place.

“We’d break a record by the way, the first city to have four Games, which is exciting. Wouldn’t that be great?

“It’s early days yet, but the ambition is there. The great thing to remember is the power of sport. It’s above party politics, it’s above north versus south, it’s not about colour of skin.

“We’ve got to engender that Olympic spirit in relation to that recovery after the pandemic.”

