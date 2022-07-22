Jonny Bairstow not planning to follow Ben Stokes into one-day retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jonny Bairstow not planning to follow Ben Stokes into one-day retirement

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 4.53pm
England’s Jonny Bairstow during a training session at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s Jonny Bairstow during a training session at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England’s Jonny Bairstow has made it clear he has no intention of following Ben Stokes into one-day retirement and plans to play all three formats for as long as he can.

Stokes made his surprise exit from 50-over cricket earlier this week after concluding that he could no longer perform at the peak of his powers across the full England schedule.

He departed with a warning that others may be forced into a similarly difficult choice if the calendar crunch continues, but Bairstow has made it clear he is not going anyway.

The 32-year-old is the only member of the current England squad who can claim to be a first choice in ODIs, Twenty20s and Tests – though the fixture list does not always allow him to take the field.

“I don’t know if it’s good or bad that I’m one of the last all-format players but naturally there are challenges, we’ve seen that over a period of time now,” he told former England captain Michael Atherton in an interview with Sky Sports.

“But you know me well enough now, I’ll be trying to play all of them for as long as possible. I’ll be going all out for as long as I can. There might come a time when you do have to make a decision for different reasons but that’s part and parcel of life and cricket. In the near future I can’t see me making a choice because I’m loving being part of all three squads.

“It’s exciting. You go into a new one and you’ve got a freshness and new faces and energy around them because you’re going into a new format.

“Stokesey has a point in some ways about the overlapping games that there are. It’s a tricky job for everyone. It does have certain impacts and if you’re playing everything at full intensity it will take it out of people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]