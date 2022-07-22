Burnley sign goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from Manchester City on four-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burnley sign goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from Manchester City on four-year deal

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 5.33pm
Burnley have signed Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)
Burnley have signed Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

Burnley have signed goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee.

The Kosovo international has signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor and becomes Vincent Kompany’s eighth summer signing.

Muric told the Burnley website: “I am very happy to be here. I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates now and begin training.

“I’m 23 now, so I feel it is the right time to move on and I’m looking forward to the new season.”

Kompany said: “We’re delighted to welcome Arijanet to the squad, he’s a player who has made great progress over the last few years and we’re hoping he can continue that here at Burnley Football Club.

“He’s a tall and strong goalkeeper with lots of qualities, that will be a nice addition to our team of goalkeepers.”

Switzerland-born Muric joined City in 2015 from Zurich club Grasshopper and had loan spells at NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II and Adana Demirspor during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

He represented Montenegro at under-21 level before switching allegiance to Kosovo in 2018, for whom he has made 27 senior appearances.

