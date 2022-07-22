Brighton’s Taylor Richards joins QPR on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brighton’s Taylor Richards joins QPR on loan

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 6.04pm
Taylor Richards made two Premier League appearances for Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Taylor Richards made two Premier League appearances for Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Taylor Richards has joined boyhood club QPR on a season-long loan from Brighton with a view to a permanent transfer.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was born in Hammersmith and attended his first Rangers game at the age of seven.

“I haven’t got the words, it feels great to be at QPR,” he told the Sky Bet Championship club’s website.

“I am from Shepherd’s Bush and all my family and friends support QPR. Everyone is excited and I just can’t wait to get on the pitch, that’s where it matters.

“Whenever I pull on a QPR shirt will be a big moment for me.”

Richards moved to Albion from Premier League rivals Manchester City in 2019 and has made two top-flight appearances for his parent club.

He was loaned to Doncaster in League One for the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 48 outings, and finished last season with Championship side Birmingham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier