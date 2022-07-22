Ange Postecoglou expects more signings to ensure Hoops ‘stronger than last year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou expects more signings to ensure Hoops ‘stronger than last year’

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 6.34pm
Ange Postecoglou hopes to make more signings (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou expects Celtic to do more transfer business this summer as they bid to ensure they are “stronger than last year”.

The Hoops have already signed last term’s loan stars Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals, while Ben Siegrist, Aaron Mooy, Moritz Jenz and Alexandro Bernabei have also been recruited.

Manager Postecoglou believes Celtic must have a more robust squad this term if they are to defend their Premiership title and make an impact in the Champions League. In that regard, he feels further additions are still required.
“Ultimately the recruiting is about making us stronger,” he told Sky Sports. “We’ve got to be stronger than last year, we’ve got to improve. We want to make sure the league is still our focus. We want to defend our title and to do that I think we have to be stronger and that is what our recruiting has been focused on.

“The gaps we had from last year, trying to fill those gaps and in general just making the squad a little bit more robust than we were last year.

“We knew what we needed and part of that process was making players like Jota and Cameron permanent members of our squad.

“It is not just because they were good last year, it is because we think they are a good investment for us. I think the best football is still ahead of them. Obviously they are still relatively young in age so it was important to get them back in.

“And just filling the gaps that I felt we had in the squad last year. The areas that I felt we were stretched in. We had some significant injuries and because of that we just didn’t have the quality and depth that we needed.

“So we’ve tried to address that this year. We will still be active. Whether we get deals done, we will see. It has to be the right ones. We expect some comings and goings over the next two, three weeks.”

Celtic face Norwich on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly before kicking off their title defence against Aberdeen next weekend.

