England bowled out for 201 in rain-shortened second ODI against South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England bowled out for 201 in rain-shortened second ODI against South Africa

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 7.32pm Updated: July 22 2022, 7.40pm
England were dismissed for 201 by South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)
England were dismissed for 201 by South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)

England set South Africa a target of 202 at Emirates Old Trafford as they attempted to keep their Royal London Series alive in a rain-shortened second one-day international against South Africa.

Having lost both white-ball series against India and the first ODI against the Proteas, it was make or break for Jos Buttler’s side, who were sent in to bat in a game reduced to 29 overs per innings.

For the fifth game in a row England lost all 10 wickets, but a couple of dashing lower-order knocks from Liam Livingstone (38) and Sam Curran (35) lifted them to a competitive total.

Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone struck three successive sixes for England but was dismissed soon after for 38 (Mike Egerton/PA)

After ending a reduced six-over powerplay with a relatively healthy score of 49 for one, England lost a clatter of wickets as they stumbled to 72 for five.

Dwaine Pretorius, only playing due to fellow all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo’s concussion, was the primary antagonist with three big wickets in the space of just seven deliveries.

He dismissed Phil Salt after a brief cameo worth 17 and then removed the bankable Joe Root for just one, both batters overly ambitious in their attempts to get after smart back-of-length balls. Even better was a well-disguised slower ball that snuck past the attempted drive of Jonny Bairstow (28).

With opener Jason Roy first man down in the third over and Moeen Ali softly dragging Keshav Maharaj to long-leg, England had burned through half of their wickets with less than 12 overs gone.

With Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi controlling the rate, a subdued Buttler finally tried to get after the latter but sent a spiralling catch to short third to depart for 19.

His failure did not deter Curran or Livingstone and the pair had better luck in their own attempts to up the ante.

Curran lofted both spinners for sweet sixes down the ground before Livingstone took on the 90mph pace of Anrich Nortje and cleared the ropes three times in a row.

Each time he heaved the ball high in the long arc between fine leg and deep midwicket, momentarily raising the prospect of six sixes in an over. That hope ended when the fourth ball flew for four off a thick edge and the fifth brought a close to Livingstone’s fireworks as he dragged a short ball to the waiting David Miller.

Curran looked like he might make something more substantial, but had to settle for an 18-ball 35 when he holed out the skiddy Shamsi. England’s tail nudged them up over 200 but they still left five balls unused as Adil Rashid was run out at the death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]