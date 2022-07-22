Paul Waring remains top of Cazoo Classic leaderboard with two-shot lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Waring remains top of Cazoo Classic leaderboard with two-shot lead

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 9.06pm
Paul Waring maintained his lead after day two of the Cazoo Classic (Peter Byrne/PA
Paul Waring maintained his lead after day two of the Cazoo Classic (Peter Byrne/PA

Paul Waring maintained his grip at the top of the Cazoo Classic leaderboard, closing out round two with a two-stroke lead in Southport.

The Englishman, who tied the course record with a nine-under 63 in round one, carded 70 on a second day of play that saw the entire field challenged by a dramatic shift in wind direction at Hillside.

Waring opened his afternoon with a bogey on the 10th which he quickly balanced out with a birdie from six feet on the par-four 12th, one of five on the day for the Wirral native who also bogeyed twice more before finishing the day on 11 under par for the tournament.

“[It was a] very different golf course today,” Waring said.

“Completely different wind direction which made it a bit more tricky visually. Today it was a bit more fiddly for me especially hitting a draw as it was hard to get a start line correct, which is where I struggled at times.”

Waring, who entered the tournament ranked 151st on the tour and looking for his first win since the 2018 Nordea Masters, insisted he is not thinking too far ahead with two days still to play.

He said: “I know it’s so cliche but just trying to take it one shot at a time and seeing where the ball ends up, and then try go and play again. I have been trying to work at that so hard over the last few months, it’s amazing how quickly you can get too far ahead of yourself, so it is something that is definitely at the forefront of my mind.”

Scotland’s Grant Forrest is one of three men heading into the weekend in joint second place on nine under, alongside Frenchman Julien Guerrier and Sweden’s Jens Dantorp, with all three players following up their opening-day 66s with rounds of 69.

Guerrier also pointed to the change of conditions as an added challenge.

He said: “The links course is very interesting when you have different winds and we have to adapt and still have a good strategy. We didn’t know whether the forecast would be blowing or rain, or both.”

England’s Garrick Porteous, meanwhile, dropped four places from his second-place finish on Thursday, double-bogeying the four-par third to finish at par on 72.

That left him in joint sixth place on seven under with compatriot Callum Shinkwin and Finn Sami Valimaki, whose excellent afternoon saw him climb 35 places and sink an eagle on the five-par 11th.

