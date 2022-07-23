Heinrich Klaasen confesses South Africa time-stalled against England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heinrich Klaasen confesses South Africa time-stalled against England

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 5.02am
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen confessed to playing "old school tricks" and stalling for time during his side's series-levelling defeat against England (Mike Egerton/PA)
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen confessed to playing “old school tricks” and stalling for time during his side’s series-levelling defeat against England (Mike Egerton/PA)

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen confessed to playing “old school tricks” and stalling for time during his side’s series-levelling defeat against England.

England were well on the way to defeating the Proteas during Friday’s second one-day international when Klaasen, who was batting alongside Dwaine Pretorius, decided to run down the clock in the hope that the light drizzle which had started to fall at Emirates Old Trafford turned into a heavier downpour.

A minimum of 20 overs per innings are required in ODI cricket to constitute a completed match and, with 11 gone during the Proteas’ doomed chase, Klaasen initiated a break in play as he complained about a small patch of white at the bottom of the sight screen at the Brian Statham End.

England v South Africa – Second ODI – Emirates Old Trafford
The likes of England captain Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made no secret of their annoyance (Mike Egerton/PA)

England – who needed the result to go 1-1 heading into Sunday’s decider at Headingley – were visibly wound up by the tactic, which appeared to be little more than opportunism. The gambit was ultimately unsuccessful, with the rain easing off and England eventually skittling their opponents for 83 to seal a 118-run victory.

And Klaasen made no bones about his gamesmanship.

“It was zero per cent (because) of the ball disappearing into the sightscreen,” he said with a grin.

“It was just a little bit of old school tricks to see if I just change the momentum and slow the game down a little bit.

“The English boys didn’t like it. I knew it was going to come so it’s nothing new to me. But for me, in that situation, we weren’t in a great position so it was just to upset the rhythm of the game a little, just see what happens. The rain came down a little bit harder… hopefully the umpires could have taken us off.”

Asked about the heat he received in the middle, where the likes of England captain Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made no secret of their annoyance, Klaasen was unmoved.

“It frustrated a lot of their guys so the trick worked a little bit. Stuff like that doesn’t bother me at all, it’s fun and games,” he said.

“Hopefully we can have a cool drink or a beer after the next game and be good mates. If they can keep it on the field, it’s easy for me to keep it on the field. I don’t have any issues with what they say, what they call me, what they do to me. But let’s keep that on the field.”

