USA’s Sydney McLaughlin smashes own 400m hurdles world record

USA star Sydney McLaughlin believes she can still go faster after smashing her own world record to take 400m hurdles gold at the World Championships.

The 22-year-old broke the world record for the fourth time in 13 months with a stunning time of 50.68 seconds on Friday in Eugene.

It cut almost a second off her pervious mark of 51.41 seconds, which she made at Hayward Field last month.

Olympic champion McLaughlin said: “The time is absolutely amazing and the sport is getting faster and faster. I only get faster from here.

“I am super grateful. It all came together. It was absolutely unreal to have my family in the stands. So this was for me so big, after Tokyo, not having anybody, this was like a redemption.

“I knew coming home if I just kept my cadence and stayed on stride pattern, we could do it and it happened.

“The level in the 400m hurdles is certainly improving. We have a full group of girls that are willing to push our bodies to the next level and we are seeing times drop.

“It’s really an exciting time to be in the event. I will need to ask my coach about our next goal. He calls the shots. I don’t smile till the job is done, till the last race is over with.

“I just stayed focused, in the zone. I am always happy, always grateful to be here, but sometimes you’ve got to put your game face on it and focus.

“That’s all that is. Having my friends, my family here, being on the same time zone as in LA.

“All that added together, eating food that I am familiar with. All of it played a role in my time. I am just really happy we got this opportunity here in front of this amazing crowd.”