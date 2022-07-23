Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith reveals suicide attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith reveals suicide attempt

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 7.02am
Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith revealed he tried to commit suicide during three years of hell (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith revealed he tried to commit suicide during three years of “absolute hell”.

The 27-year-old won bronze in the 400m at the World Championships on Friday but admitted he had suffered mental health problems during some injury-plagued years.

The European champion clocked 44.66 seconds to finish behind the USA’s Michael Norman and Kirani James of Grenada, who took silver in Eugene.

Hudson-Smith has overcome Achilles, hamstring and hip injuries which have wrecked his hopes on the track since 2019 and, after winning his medal in America, bravely detailed the battle which saw him try to end his life.

Hudson-Smith spoke about his problems after winning 400m bronze (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I had huge mental health issues in 2021. Not a lot of people know this, but I literally attempted suicide,” he said.

“I was racing knowing I was hurt all the time, going to races knowing I’m not 100 per cent. I couldn’t do the Olympics for several reasons.

“Everyone who has been around me, from my agent, to my coach, family, my girlfriend, honestly… a lot of people would have cracked, it’s just having the best support.

“During Covid I was stuck in America by myself. I love America, but I wanted to be with my family. It was tough.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. Imagine stepping on the line knowing you’re hurt. You have a whole load of pressure because everyone expects a lot from you. You expect a lot from yourself.

“I made the decision in 2017 that I didn’t want to be one of those what-if people. I wanted to make the big step to get a medal. Really and truly I could have stayed in Birmingham. I love Birmingham.

Hudson-Smith celebrates with his bronze medal at Hayward Field (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I never thought I’d leave Birmingham. When I moved it was now or never. You don’t want to look back and think ‘I could have done this or that’.”

Now based in Florida, Hudson-Smith also admitted his injury problems saw him accrue a significant debt which added to his problems, while he also lost sponsors.

“I didn’t have insurance. I got a huge debt. I remember talking to a lot of people about not doing the sport,” he said.

“My mum and girlfriend were like ‘give it a year’. I was going to be an electrician and then obviously I was trying to get my Green Card.

“Things work in mysterious ways because my Green Card got denied. My mum and others were like, ‘listen, just do this’ and now I’ve got this medal.

“I paid them (debts) all off. Thankfully I got picked up by Puma. They helped out a lot.”

It was Great Britain’s fourth medal in Oregon after Laura Muir won 1500m bronze, Dina Asher-Smith clinched 200m bronze and Jake Wightman’s stunning 1500m gold.

The European champion clocked 44.66 seconds to finish behind the USA’s Michael Norman Kirani James of Grenada (Ashley Landis/AP)

Hudson-Smith outlined before the championships he was ready to quit athletics in 2014 and had applied for the Army while he was working in Asda.

But he persevered and the runner, from Wolverhampton, broke Iwan Thomas’ 25-year-old British record at Hayward Field in May when he ran 44.35 seconds.

On the same track on Friday he could not beat his time with Norman running 44.29 seconds to win and James 44.48 seconds.

Hudson-Smith is advised by 2008 Olympic 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu and, after overcoming his problems, believes his medal proves he can compete at the top.

He said: “I always knew I could medal and had the potential to do this. It just solidifies it. I’ve seen it all and maybe I’ve shut a few people up. They might have said I should have stayed at home, I’ve heard everything and they can’t really say anything now.

“For the whole year my coach has been saying ‘the race is lost in the last 20 metres’. In the semis, I looked to my right and I lost my momentum. So in the finals, I was like ‘don’t look at the clock, don’t do anything’. So I was just looking forward.

“It was an anxious wait and then I saw my name and I just dropped to the floor because these three years have been absolute hell.”

