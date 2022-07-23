England’s Olly Stone to leave Warwickshire for Nottinghamshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s Olly Stone to leave Warwickshire for Nottinghamshire

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 10.16am Updated: July 23 2022, 10.28am
Olly Stone is Nottinghamshire-bound (PA)

England fast bowler Olly Stone will join Nottinghamshire at the end of the season, Warwickshire have confirmed.

The 28-year-old has not featured for the England Test side this summer as he looks to build up fitness following a string of injury issues.

Warwickshire CCC Photocall – Edgbaston
Olly Stone is leaving Warwickshire (PA).

Stone helped Warwickshire to the LV County Championship title last year, after joining from Northamptonshire in 2016.

He has signed a three-year deal at Trent Bridge, having so far taken 124 wickets across all formats of the game for the Bears.

Stone made his England Test debut in 2019, a year on from his ODI bow.

He said: “I will always be grateful for my time as a Bear. Being part of a Championship-winning squad is something I will always remember, as was as taking part in Finals Day at our home ground in 2017.

“Edgbaston has been home for the last six years and during that time I’ve fulfilled the dream of representing England.

“Playing a Test at Edgbaston was a special highlight of my career and I want to thank everyone who has made my time as a Bear so special.”

He added: “I have always had good games against Nottinghamshire, and I love playing at Trent Bridge. It is a great ground, and when the option came up to make it my home, it was really exciting.

“The wicket teaches you to bowl well; it tests you every time you have the ball in hand, but you get the rewards if you get it in the right area. The pitch has pace and bounce, so hopefully I can make the most of that.

“I feel physically in the best shape I have been in, and the ball is coming out nicely. My pace is where it needs to be, now it is just about putting a run of games together and performances in to back it up.”

